2 Men Have Been Hospitalized Following Separate Shootings In Montreal
The motive behind both shootings remains unknown, the SPVM said.
Two men were hospitalized following two separate shootings last night in Montreal
Despite the SPVM's efforts to combat gun violence and trafficking in Montreal, crimes relating to gun use continue to rise.
According to SPVM spokesperson Gabriella Youakim, the first incident took place at 12:40 a.m. early Sunday morning when a man was shot at his residence on avenue MacDonald in the Côte-des-Neiges area.
The 34-year-old victim answered his door after someone had knocked. Once he opened the door, the suspect opened fire — shooting the victim in his lower body, the SPVM said.
The suspect reportedly fled the scene while the victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was, in fact, conscious at the time of transport from his home to the hospital.
According to Agent Youakim, SPVM's forensic experts and a canine squad investigated the crime scene. However, no further information is known regarding the suspect's identity or a motive behind the incident.
The second event took place at 3:20 a.m. when a gunshot was fired on St. Laurent Boulevard, near Milton Street in the Plateau-Mont-Royal area.
According to the SPVM, nearby police officers found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. The victim was rushed to the hospital and is currently being treated. However, there is no fear for his life.
The Montreal police stated that the incident was the result of a verbal altercation between two men that took place outside the bars. The suspect pulled out a gun and fired at the victim before fleeing the scene.
The suspect is believed to be a man between 25 and 30 years old.
The motive for this incident also remains unknown.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.