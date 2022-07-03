Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
montreal police

2 Men Have Been Hospitalized Following Separate Shootings In Montreal

The motive behind both shootings remains unknown, the SPVM said.

Police car with sirens and lights on.

Police car with sirens and lights on.

Viorel Margineanu | Dreamstime

Two men were hospitalized following two separate shootings last night in Montreal

Despite the SPVM's efforts to combat gun violence and trafficking in Montreal, crimes relating to gun use continue to rise.

According to SPVM spokesperson Gabriella Youakim, the first incident took place at 12:40 a.m. early Sunday morning when a man was shot at his residence on avenue MacDonald in the Côte-des-Neiges area.

The 34-year-old victim answered his door after someone had knocked. Once he opened the door, the suspect opened fire — shooting the victim in his lower body, the SPVM said.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene while the victim was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was, in fact, conscious at the time of transport from his home to the hospital.

According to Agent Youakim, SPVM's forensic experts and a canine squad investigated the crime scene. However, no further information is known regarding the suspect's identity or a motive behind the incident.

The second event took place at 3:20 a.m. when a gunshot was fired on St. Laurent Boulevard, near Milton Street in the Plateau-Mont-Royal area.

According to the SPVM, nearby police officers found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his lower body. The victim was rushed to the hospital and is currently being treated. However, there is no fear for his life.

The Montreal police stated that the incident was the result of a verbal altercation between two men that took place outside the bars. The suspect pulled out a gun and fired at the victim before fleeing the scene.

The suspect is believed to be a man between 25 and 30 years old.

The motive for this incident also remains unknown.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...