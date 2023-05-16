2 Overnight Arson Attacks Damaged 20+ Vehicles In Montreal
There were no arrests as of Tuesday morning.
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after two separate arson attacks damaged at least 22 vehicles in the borough of Lachine in the night between Monday and Tuesday.
Both occurred near businesses in industrial areas of the borough.
The first took place at around 12:40 a.m. on boulevard Jean Baptiste-Deschamps near the intersection with 32e avenue. SPVM spokesperson Jeanne Drouin said Tuesday morning a total of 20 vehicles were affected. Police didn't find anyone injured at the scene.
The area of the blaze was still roped off as of 5 a.m. as investigators searched for clues. There were no arrests as of the same time.
The second arson occurred at around 2 a.m. on avenue du Pacifique, on the opposite end of the borough. This time, the fire damaged at least two vehicles, according to Drouin. There were no injuries.
Police hadn't made any arrests in that case as of 5 a.m., either, though investigators were still at the scene.
Both investigations are ongoing.
