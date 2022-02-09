Trending Topics

6 Stunning Montreal Churches You Can Visit While The Oratory Is Under Construction

Bask in the beauty that these Montreal churches have to offer.

Associate Editor
Montreal is home to some extraordinary churches, including the notable St. Joseph's Oratory. After beginning construction back in 2018, the esteemed place of worship is expected to be under renovations until 2024.

While the Oratory is still open for visitation, you might want to explore a few of the city's astonishing churches that may be more easily accessible for the time being. Luckily, Montreal has countless gems full of history, and architecture for you to admire.

Notre-Dame Basilica of Montreal

Price: $14 for adults / $12 for students / $9 for kids ages 6 to 16

Address: 110, rue Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC.

Why You Need To Go: The Notre-Dame Basilica is located in the heart of Old Montreal. The church first opened in 1829 and is described as the “eternal link between art and religion.” The site itself is reminiscent of Paris’ Saint-Chapelle and very own Notre-Dame Cathedral, making it a spot that will transport you to the streets of Paris — with an interior that will leave you in a state of everlasting awe.

St. James United Church

Address: 463, rue Saint-Catherine O, Montreal, QC.

Why You Need To Go: St. James United Church can’t be missed as you stroll down one of Montreal’s most famous downtown streets. The church was first built between 1887 and 1889 and can seat more than 2,000 with an organ that has over 4000 pipes. This architectural gem combines the exterior styling of medieval France with a mix of Gothic Revival that is certain to blow you away.

Mary, Queen of the World Cathedral

Address: 1085, rue de la Cathédral, Montreal, QC.

Why You Need To Go: Inspired by Saint Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, this Italian Renaissance cathedral is a must-see of Montreal churches. Not only is the exterior adorned with a large dome and a beautiful white crucifix, but the inside is home to a grand organ and a red copper and gold leaf altar that will simply take your breath away.

Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours Chapel

Address: 400, rue Saint-Paul E, Montreal, QC.

Why You Need To Go: Visiting this historic spot right in the center of Old Montreal is like stepping back in time. Built back in 1771 atop the ruins of an older chapel, Notre-Dame-de-Bon-Secours is also home to its very own museum and archeological site dedicated to Sainte Marguerite Bourgeoys — making it quite the noteworthy spot to visit.

Christ Church Cathedral

Address: 635, rue Saint-Catherine O, Montreal, QC.

Why You Need To Go: A trip to downtown Montreal should always include a visit to Christ Church. The church itself was built in the form of a cross, as many are, and has an extraordinary yet dramatic Neo-gothic structure that will definitely leave you amazed. Christ Church is also home to the Raoul Wallenberg Monument in Wallenberg Square, located directly behind the church, which is the perfect spot for your daily dose of much-needed calm.

St. Patrick's Basilica

Address: 460, boul. René-Lévesque Blvd O, Montreal, QC.

Why You Need To Go: Saint Patrick's Basilica was first opened on March 17, 1847, and offers a stunning Gothic Revival style overlooking the city of Montreal. While the exterior is Instagram feed-worthy, the inside will make your jaw drop. With remarkable stained glass windows, original artworks, and high arches, you certainly won't be disappointed.

