7 Spontaneous Fall Trips To Ontario That Aren't Ottawa
All less than 4 hours by car from the city.
Quebec is beautiful in the fall. But even a Quebecer can admit how wonderful it is to take a trip to Ontario this time of year.
If you're looking for somewhere to go — whether for the day or for the weekend — but you're bored of Ottawa, check out these Ontario spots that make for epic fall road trips.
Kingston
Distance From Montreal: 3 hours
Why You Need To Go: One of the most historic and charming cities in all of Ontario, Kingston is particularly magical come fall.
Lyndhurst
Distance From Montreal: 2 hours and 45 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Make your way up to Rock Dunder for the most incredible view of the colourful leaves.
Gananoque
Distance From Montreal: 2 hours and 50 minutes
Why You Need To Go: Known as the "Gateway to the 1000 Islands," Gananoque is the ultimate definition of beauty.
Fitzroy Provincial Park
Distance From Montreal: 3 hours
Why You Need To Go: Located at the junction of the meandering Carp River and the mighty Ottawa River, this provincial park is totally worth the drive.
Prince Edward County
Distance From Montreal: 4 hours
Why You Need To Go: If you're a fan of wine or just a fan of a good time, then you should definitely explore one of Ontario's best wine regions.
Calabogie
Distance From Montreal: 3 hours and 15 minutes
Why You Need To Go: You may have never heard of this small town, which is home to a large ski resort, but it's super charming and just waiting for you to discover it.
Westport
Distance From Montreal: 3 hours and 15 minutes
Why You Need To Go: This cute little village is the perfect place if you're looking to get away to somewhere you won't be recognized.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
