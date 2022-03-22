9 Montreal Restaurants With Delectable Golden-Brown Chicken & Waffles
Treat yourself to a salty, sweet brunch! 🍗🧇
If you like crispy, seasoned chicken and fluffy waffles separately, then just wait until you try them together! Topped with syrup, the Soul Food staple offers just the right combination of salty and sweet.
Even better, local Montreal restaurants have put their own unique spin on the dish. From fusion Indian and Filipino takes, to classic Southern-style offerings, here are nine places with chicken and waffles you're going to want to check out:
Janine Café
Address: 3900, Wellington St., Verdun, QC
Reason to visit: This elegant and eclectic Verdun café specializes in French-style brunch, with $9 mimosas, fresh pastries baked on-site, and a corn-flakes fried chicken and waffles plate ($22). If you're looking for a twist on the dish, sister restaurant Régine Café in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie serves fish and waffles.
Junior Filipino
Address: 1964, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Reason to visit: Junior serves Filipino cuisine with a twist in Little Burgundy, meaning you can get crispy Jollibee-style fried chicken and coconut waffles ($21), or traditional fried pork belly lechon and waffles ($19). Both come with calamansi-lime maple syrup, and a green cabbage, carrots, edamame, and peanut vinegar slaw.
Dirty Dogs
Address: 3685, boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC / 2010, rue Crescent, Montreal, QC
Reason to visit: What a more Montreal way to enjoy chicken and waffles than on a classic poutine? Dirty Dogs' Chik’N MacWaffle is also topped with the spot's iconic mac and cheese. You can pair the small ($15) or large ($26) plate with any number of fruity sangrias or "dirty" cocktails, which are all 2-for-1 during happy hour, from 2 to 6 p.m. on weekdays.
Foiegwa
Address: 3001, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Reason to visit: For French food with a diner ambiance, this Saint-Henri eatery is the place to go. The savoury chicken and waffles on their brunch menu is meant to be drenched in maple syrup ($23). Add fresh-pressed orange juice ($7) or a Paris-Brest milkshake based on the praline French pastry ($9).
Dinette Triple Crown
Address: 6700, rue Clark, Montreal, QC
Reason to visit: In the heart of Mile-Ex, this retro dinner serves three pieces of fried chicken with cheddar/chive waffles and spicy espelette maple syrup ($19) on a rotating menu. You can eat-in or get it to go, and add some hushpuppies for $3.99 if you want a fuller Southern comfort food experience!
Fabergé
Address: 25, avenue Fairmount O., Montreal, QC
Reason to visit: This Mile End brunch spot is known for its country-fried chicken and waffles served with BBQ sauce and breakfast potatoes ($22 full portion; $18 half portion). Pair your meal with an apple pie milkshake ($11) or mango, passionfruit and peach smoothie ($8) for the full experience.
Le Bird Bar
Address: 1800, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Reason to visit: This Sud-Ouest spot calls itself Montreal's "premiere fried chicken and champagne" restaurant and boasts a frying technique that leads to less grease absorption. Their three-piece chicken and waffle dish ($28) is available for brunch or dinner and comes with maple sriracha sauce and a watermelon, feta, and mint salad. They also have vegan "fried chicken" options on the menu!
Deville Diner
Address: 1425, rue Stanley, Montreal, QC
Reason to visit: Enjoy a classic take on chicken and waffles ($26) at this downtown diner-bar with pink neon and chrome retro vibes. The cocktail menu is as extensive as it is creative with a selection of mules, mini-fishbowls, and craft milkshakes, like the toasted marshmallow shake ($16) that pairs Quebec maple liquor, hazelnut spread, toasted marshmallows, and chocolate sauce.
India Rosa
Address: 1241, avenue du Mont-Royal E., Montreal, QC
Reason to visit: This fusion restaurant spices up their chicken and waffles with Indian flavours to delight your taste buds! The stack of masala waffles and tandoori fried chicken with a sour curry/lime sauce, spicy honey, and cashews costs $22. There's often a long line waiting to get into this popular Plateau brunch destination, so make sure to reserve a table ahead of time. If you get there early, there are $5 mimosas from 10 a.m. and 12 p.m..