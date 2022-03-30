Crusty’s Montreal Opened A Laval Location With Their Signature Greasy Delights
Get your crunch on at Crusty's! 🍔😍
Crusty's Montreal opened its first restaurant back in October on Sherbrooke West, and the delish comfort food eatery has officially expanded. On March 21, Crusty's opened its doors at its new Laval location, serving up some of the juiciest burgers, and the wildest fried food creations.
Located right off the Chomedy West highway, Crusty's is certainly a food lovers' dream, and while you could only snag their mouth-watering menu items in Montreal, you won't have to cross the bridge over to the 514 anymore.
The Laval restaurant is known for its out-of-this-world foodie creations, including Crusty's "Chicken Explosion" — made up of fried chicken and french fries topped with cheddar cheese, ranch sauce, crusty's sauce, cheese Cheetos potato sticks, and melted cheese.
Crusty's also serves up its iconic "Beef Rocket" menu item, which consists of beef and french fries with caramelized mushrooms and onions with cocktail sauce and cheese sauce.
If fried food and cheese galore is right up your alley, then you definitely won't leave here feeling disappointed.
Crusty's is also home to some yum main dishes including their many delectable burgers, mac n' cheese, crispy chicken, wings n' fries, and baguette sandwiches. Uh, yes, please!
If you're looking for something with a little added crunch, then try out their Doritos burger made with a double patty and double cheese.
The Laval restaurant also has a few flavourful items for vegetarians. From their fried imitation chicken, veggie burger, to Crusty's imitation chicken baguette — there is a little something for everyone.
So, if you've been looking for a new guilty pleasure spot to get your grub on, then you've found the one!
Crusty's Laval
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Fast Food
Address: 2276, Autoroute Chomedey O., Laval, QC