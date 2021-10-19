A 16-Year-Old Was Fatally Stabbed In Montreal On Monday
Police say this is the 25th homicide in Montreal this year.
A 16-year-old was fatally stabbed in Montreal on Monday, police say.
SPVM spokesperson Julien Lévesque confirmed that police received a 9-1-1 call around 3 p.m. on Monday, in which they were informed that an individual had been "injured by a sharp object near a sports centre on Van Horne Avenue."
The incident took place in the Côte-Des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-De-Grâce borough.
Police say an altercation occurred involving a group of teens outside of Mile End high school, according to CBC News.
The victim was soon transferred to the hospital in a "critical state," where he ended up succumbing to his wounds.
Lévesque said this is the 25th homicide in Montreal this year.
