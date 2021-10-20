A 24-Year-Old Montreal Woman Was Stabbed In Broad Daylight Near McGill On Tuesday
The suspect was allegedly one of the victim's past roommates.
On Tuesday, October 19, a 24-year-old Montreal woman was stabbed on rue Aylmer, near Milton, which is near McGill University.
SPVM spokesperson Véronique Dubuc told MTL Blog that there were "many witnesses" and police quickly arrived on the scene after receiving a 9-1-1 call about an altercation between a man and a woman on the street.
Witnesses were allegedly able to see the man stabbing the victim with a sharp object, as it was in broad daylight, taking place around 4:30 p.m.
When police arrived, the suspect was still on the scene and was arrested on the spot. The suspect is a 26-year-old man and is currently in custody.
The victim was transported to the hospital and was "severely injured on her upper body." At the hospital, she was declared dead.
According to Montreal police, the victim and suspect used to be roommates.