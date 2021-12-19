Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News
covid-19 in montreal

A Baby Less Than 2 Months Old Died From COVID-19 In Montreal This Week

The baby was reportedly healthy at birth.

A Baby Less Than 2 Months Old Died From COVID-19 In Montreal This Week
CHU Sainte-Justine | Facebook

COVID-19 cases in Quebec have been soaring recently, and hospitalizations in the province are seeing some major jumps. On December 17, CHU Sainte-Justine announced in a press release that an infant less than two months old died of COVID-19 in Montreal this week.

The baby was reportedly healthy at birth but was later hospitalized and put into intensive care because they contracted COVID-19. The child died on Thursday, December 16.

No further information is being provided about this case "because of highly confidential aspects."

According to La Presse, this is the first time that a child under the age of 10 has died from COVID-19 in Quebec.

"The CHU Sainte-Justine would like to offer its most sincere condolences to the parents and family of the infant," the press release stated.

Following CHU Sainte-Justine's Facebook announcement, many Quebecers sent messages of support and sympathy for the family.

The hospital ended its press release with important notes to keep in mind. "The CHU Sainte-Justine would like to remind the public that infants are at greater risk of complications related to COVID-19 and that measures must be taken to prevent transmission of the virus."

To avoid transmitting the virus, it is recommended that individuals reduce contact with others, wear a mask, wash hands regularly, respect the two-metre social distance and get vaccinated.

In this same vein, the Collège des médecins du Québec wrote on Twitter, "We can not remain indifferent to this news. It is a reminder of the importance of protecting oneself and others, more than ever..."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Quebec COVID-19 Cases Are On The Rise & Legault Will Announce 'Important Measures' Today

"The situation is critical," Legault wrote in a tweet Thursday morning.

Émilie Nadeau via @francoislegaultpm | Instagram

Quebec COVID-19 cases have been soaring recently, approaching similar numbers to those we were seeing this time last year — if not higher.

On December 16, the province reported 2,736 new cases in 24 hours, as indicated on the government's website. This brings Quebec's total number of individuals infected by the virus to 474,478 since the beginning of the pandemic. On this day in 2020, data showed 2,128 new daily cases in Quebec.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec COVID-19 Hospitalizations Just Had Their Biggest Daily Jump In 8 Months

There were 1,747 new COVID-19 cases in the province in the last 24 hours.

Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime

Quebec COVID-19 hospitalizations rose significantly yesterday, provincial data on December 14 shows, with a net increase of 25 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours — the largest daily jump since April 16, when hospitalizations rose by 28.

The province reported 293 people in hospital, of which 47 were new entries, while 22 people were discharged. There are currently 75 individuals in intensive care in Quebec, a net increase of two from the previous day.

Keep Reading Show less

Quebec Is Ending Its Work-From-Home Recommendation So You Might Have To Wear Actual Pants

Remember offices?

Christian Dubé | Facebook, Stbernardstudio | Dreamstime

Quebec will no longer recommend that people work from home above all other options, which means you may have to swap sweatpants — or no-pant zoom meetings — for actual office attire. Remember offices?

Christian Dubé, minister of health and social services, announced the end of Quebec's teleworking recommendation at a November 2 press conference. It's just one of several COVID-19 measures the government plans to relax as of November 15.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal's Old Royal Victoria Hospital Would Become Public Space Under A Proposal (VIDEO)

A video shows what it would look like.

Leonid Andronov | Dreamstime

Montreal's old Royal Victoria Hospital sits largely abandoned between the downtown and Mount Royal park.

As officials figure out what to do with much of the former hospital campus (some buildings will become part of McGill University), non-profit groups Héritage Montréal and Les amis de la montagne say the site presents an opportunity to reconnect the downtown core with the mountain and expand the public realm.

Keep Reading Show less