A Baby Less Than 2 Months Old Died From COVID-19 In Montreal This Week
The baby was reportedly healthy at birth.
COVID-19 cases in Quebec have been soaring recently, and hospitalizations in the province are seeing some major jumps. On December 17, CHU Sainte-Justine announced in a press release that an infant less than two months old died of COVID-19 in Montreal this week.
The baby was reportedly healthy at birth but was later hospitalized and put into intensive care because they contracted COVID-19. The child died on Thursday, December 16.
No further information is being provided about this case "because of highly confidential aspects."
According to La Presse, this is the first time that a child under the age of 10 has died from COVID-19 in Quebec.
"The CHU Sainte-Justine would like to offer its most sincere condolences to the parents and family of the infant," the press release stated.
La grande famille du CHU Sainte-Justine est affect\u00e9e par le d\u00e9c\u00e8s en ses murs d\u2019un nourrisson des suites de la COVID-19. Nous pr\u00e9sentons nos plus sinc\u00e8res condol\u00e9ances aux parents et \u00e0 la famille du nourrisson. https://bit.ly/3sfNp0l\u00a0pic.twitter.com/sNJ7gxaWPH— CHU Sainte-Justine (@CHU Sainte-Justine) 1639779042
Following CHU Sainte-Justine's Facebook announcement, many Quebecers sent messages of support and sympathy for the family.
The hospital ended its press release with important notes to keep in mind. "The CHU Sainte-Justine would like to remind the public that infants are at greater risk of complications related to COVID-19 and that measures must be taken to prevent transmission of the virus."
To avoid transmitting the virus, it is recommended that individuals reduce contact with others, wear a mask, wash hands regularly, respect the two-metre social distance and get vaccinated.
In this same vein, the Collège des médecins du Québec wrote on Twitter, "We can not remain indifferent to this news. It is a reminder of the importance of protecting oneself and others, more than ever..."
