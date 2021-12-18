Trending Topics

Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News

Quebec’s New COVID-19 Cases Were Close To Friday’s Record & Hospitalizations Rose Sharply

The province reported over 3,500 new cases again.

Quebec’s New COVID-19 Cases Were Close To Friday’s Record & Hospitalizations Rose Sharply
Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Though the numbers are down a bit from yesterday, Quebec's daily COVID-19 case count is still soaring. On Saturday, the province reported its second-highest number of new cases since the start of the pandemic while hospitalizations saw their largest spike in almost a year.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services reported 3,631 new cases on December 18. It also recorded 347 hospitalizations, up 35 since the day prior — the biggest daily increase since January 11, 2021, when hospitalizations went up by 61. Seventy-four of those patients were in the ICU.

According to l’Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ), the Omicron variant is thought to be between 2.2 and 3.2 times more transmissible than the Delta variant. And, as of Wednesday, around 20% of Quebec's COVID-19 cases were found to be linked to Omicron.

INSPQ projections from December 16 reveal the grim possibility that case counts could literally fly off the charts in the coming months — beyond 4,000 new cases per day — before descending after February.

However, INSPQ notes that more Omicron cases won't necessarily mean more hospitalizations.

"The rise in cases could also translate into a significant rise in hospitalizations, but the amplitude of that rise is uncertain and depends on the severity of Omicron," says INSPQ.

Earlier this week, in response to rising cases and the spread of Omicron, Premier François Legault announced that Quebec would be cancelling expanded holiday gatherings, reducing the capacity of businesses to 50% and banning dancing, karaoke and office parties.

The Montreal Canadiens didn't allow fans at the Bell Centre for their game on Thursday night and postponed a home game against the Boston Bruins scheduled for Saturday.

On Saturday morning, Legault took to Facebook to reflect on the current situation.

"It doesn't matter if I had to backtrack on what I had said a few days earlier, even if I had to disappoint you. What we all realized this week [...] is that the Omicron variant is progressing at a lightning speed. It's hard to imagine. We haven't seen anything this overwhelming since the pandemic began," he wrote.

"Reduce our contacts, go for a 3rd dose, do everything we can to relieve our caregivers and take care of each other. It would be a nice collective Christmas present to ourselves."

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Subscribe to our Daily Digest and receive latest stories every day in your inbox.

Quebec Just Broke Its Highest-Ever Daily COVID-19 Case Count... Again

The last record was just broken on December 16.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

The rise in the number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Quebec doesn't look like it'll be slowing down anytime soon... The Government of Quebec has admitted to its concern of the presence of the Omicron variant, and with seemingly good reason since the province just broke another record of new daily cases of COVID-19 reported for December 18.

The ministry of health recorded 3,846 new cases in the last 24 hours, with a rise of 29 hospitalizations, including five more people in intensive care.

Keep Reading Show less

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

She said she will continue "virtual activities" while she isolates.

Valérie Plante | Facebook

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has tested positive for COVID-19.

She made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday afternoon.

Keep Reading Show less

Legault Asked Quebecers For A 'Christmas Truce' — Here's What That Means

"The Omicron variant is progressing at lightning speed."

François Legault | Facebook

After a week filled with record-high COVID-19 case numbers and new health measures, Premier François Legault took to Facebook on Saturday to ask Quebecers for a two- to three-week "Christmas truce."

"If I had one wish this morning, it would be that we all call a Christmas truce," Legault said in his Facebook post. "Let's call a truce and focus on what we have to do in the next few weeks. [...] It would be a nice collective Christmas present to ourselves."

Keep Reading Show less

A Breakdown Of Quebec's New COVID-19 Rules For The Lost, Confused & Just Plain Over It

"We do understand that people are tired."

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Amid an "explosion" of new COVID-19 cases — Quebec broke a record for new daily case counts on December 17 — the government is imposing a flurry of new health rules beginning on December 20.

It's also reversing a plan to allow bigger holiday parties.

Keep Reading Show less