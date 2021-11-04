A Blade Was Found In A Halloween Candy In Quebec & Police Have Opened An Investigation
Make sure to check any candy collected this year!
Our parents have always warned us to check our candy going trick or treating – and now we know why. The Service de police de l'agglomération de Longueuil (SPAL) opened an investigation concerning a sharp object found in a Halloween candy in Quebec on October 31.
"A child allegedly found a blade resembling that of a pencil sharpener in a candy collected during Halloween," the SPAL wrote in a Facebook post on November 3.
As for where this candy would have been collected, the post stated that it would have taken place on rue Empire, between boulevard Churchill and rue Regent, in the Greenfield Park area.
The release said, "Fortunately, the child was not injured. Investigators are trying to determine the circumstances surrounding this discovery which could have had serious consequences."
The SPAL urged all parents to check the candy their children received on Halloween night and asked that if any dangerous objects are discovered, to immediately report it to the police.
Police also stressed that if you have information about this incident or the suspect, contact 911.