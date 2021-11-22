Classes At A South Shore High School Were Suspended Due To A 'Threat' On Social Media
Police say they found the person responsible.
Classes at a South Shore high school were suspended as police investigated what they called "threatening comments." In an 8:14 a.m. Facebook post, Longueuil police (SPAL) said they were carrying out a "preventive intervention" at the Heritage Regional High School.
The SPAL added that most students were not on campus at the time of the intervention because classes weren't scheduled to start until 9:30 a.m.
In a Facebook post, Heritage Regional High said it had ordered school buses to turn around to drop students off and asked parents to pick up students who were already on campus.
After securing the high school, the SPAL confirmed at 11:15 a.m. that it had lifted its perimeter and identified an individual suspected of making the comments, an unnamed minor who is not a student at the school.
Heritage explained that it contacted the police after discovering the threat "circulating on social media."
"We always take safety very seriously and will continue to take action when a perceived threat to our school is reported to us," the school wrote on Facebook after the police intervention had ended.
"We are grateful to be part of such a strong community that never hesitates to reach out and share any concerns. We all share the responsibility of ensuring our students are safe."
Classes will resume on Tuesday, November 23.