Quebec Released Official Halloween Recommendations For This Year
Tick-or-treating is ON. 🎃
After a rocky Halloween in Quebec in 2020, there's that much more for Montrealers to celebrate in 2021. Nevertheless, with just over a week until it's time for trick-or-treating, the Quebec government wants to remind residents that the pandemic isn't over yet.
In a news release on October 22, Quebec's Ministry of Health and Social Services announced its official recommendations and best practices for "a safe Halloween" this year.
"It is important to note that anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19, or who is under isolation or quarantine, should not participate in door-to-door trick-or-treating or parties. For those who are symptom-free and participating in trick-or-treating, caution is still advised to limit the risk of spreading the virus," reads the statement.
Trick-or-Treating
According to the Government of Quebec:
- Children should not enter homes.
- Trick-or-treaters shouldn't sing or shout in front of the people giving them treats.
- People should try to keep a distance of 1 metre between them whenever possible.
- Wash your hands and/or use hand sanitizer before and after collecting candy.
Giving out treats
- Treats should be prepared in individual bags "to facilitate distribution and limit contact."
The government also noted that the risk of "contamination" is especially present at indoor parties, and measures for private gatherings — such as the limit of 10 people allowed in homes — have to be respected.
If you're throwing or attending a Halloween party, the news release directs you to Québec.ca/coronavirus.
