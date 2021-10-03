A Bridgerton Ball Is Coming To Montreal & Here's When You Can Live Out Your 1800s Fantasy
Tickets are now available for The Queen's Ball!
Have you ever wished you could dress up the way they did in the 1800s and dance the night away at a fancy ball? Thanks to the Bridgerton ball making its way to a "secret ballroom in Montreal" in early 2022, you have the chance to live out this fantasy.
Get your finest outfit ready for "The Queen's Ball," which will be taking place from January 29 to February 20, 2022. French sessions are happening from January 29 to February 6 and February 16 to 20 and English sessions from February 8 to 15.
This immersive experience of the hit TV series Bridgerton lasts 90 minutes and is going to take the form of an actual ball complete with music, dancing, interactive experiences, performances, cocktails and more. Tickets are $45 and up.
Montreal is the only Canadian city this ball will be taking place in, so we should feel rather grateful to have been chosen by Her Majesty.
Attendees of the ball can see actors dressed in period costumes, make their way through interactive rooms decorated in Regency-era style and listen to a live string quartet playing the Bridgerton soundtrack.
The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience
When: French sessions: January 29 to February 6 and February 16 to 20
English sessions: February 8 to 15
Cost: $45+
Where: A "secret ballroom" in Montreal
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.