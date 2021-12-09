Netflix's IRL 'Bridgerton' Ball Revealed Its Montreal Location & The Queen Would Approve
Just a couple of months to go until Montreal gets its own real-life Bridgerton ball, transforming a local venue into Regency-era London. While much remains to be seen — such as which guests will win the queen's favour — we now know exactly where the event will take place.
True to the elegant and regal ballrooms featured on the hit Netflix show, Montreal's "The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience" will be held at Le Windsor Ballrooms (formerly known as the Windsor Hotel), located near Dorchester Square on rue Peel.
The Regency era, during which the show is set, was the period from 1811 to 1820 — not too long, relatively speaking, before the Windsor Hotel was built in 1878.
According to the website, the venue features two "Victorian-style French renaissance ballrooms," separated by a long marble alley. "The rich architectural detail will surely transport you back to another era," it says.
But the ambiance of the ballrooms is not the only thing that will make you think you're in another time and place. The immersive experience includes actors dressed in period costumes, dance performances, cocktails, a string quartet playing music inspired by the Bridgerton soundtrack, acrobatic performances, romantic love stories and interactive moments based on the series.
These details alone could likely make you feel like a Bridgerton cast member, interacting with elite members of high society, but it's also worth noting that this isn't the Windsor's first brush with royalty. It's hosted actual royals in the past.
For instance, a state banquet was held to honour King George VI and Queen Elizabeth — who were staying at the hotel — in 1939. In 1951, Princess Elizabeth and Prince Phillip visited the hotel, appearing twice on the hotel balcony "to respond to the crowd who had come to welcome them," according to the Windsor website.
"The Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience" is set to open on January 29 and run until March 6. Tickets are on sale now. You must be at least 17 years old to attend.
The Queen’s Ball: A Bridgerton Experience
Price: Starting at $49 for general admission, depending on the date
When: French sessions from January 29 to February 6 & February 16 to 27; English sessions from February 8 to 15 & March 1 to 6
Address: 1170, rue Peel, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Live out your fantasy of attending a fancy ball in the 1800s — just like your favourite Bridgerton characters.
