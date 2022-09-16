A Conservative Candidate Is In Hot Water For Cussing Out Legault In A Social Media Vid
He says he was worked up over the pandemic and doesn't plan to pull out of the race.
Quebec's election is ramping up all right. A home video of a Conservative candidate cussing out and flipping off Legault during a televised press conference is making the rounds on social media. Leaked footage of Yves Beaulieu shows him sitting on his couch yelling obscenities and making rude gestures at his TV, before walking over to the screen, ramping up the insults and lifting his shirt.
"F*** you, ost* de mange de la m*****," he yells at the start of the 16-second clip.
"S*ce ma q****," he continues, while Legault delivers an update about the COVID-19 situation in the background.
The Pointe-aux-Trembles hopeful was not a candidate when the video was allegedly recorded just over a year ago.
Beaulieu spoke with TVA on Friday morning saying he was isolated during the pandemic and "the pot lid blew off.”
He attributed his high emotions to being exhausted, depressed and close to burn-out due to the COVID situation.
"Do we have the right to be sick of what we've been through? Yes, we have the right to be exhausted!" he told the French news outlet. "We can't go shopping, go to the movies, we can't travel. We can't go to the restaurant and it's hard to see our families!"
Beaulieu did not suggest he will pull out of the race.
He isn't the first Conservative candidate to land in the hot seat this week. It came out on Thursday that the party's contender in Laval-des-Rapides, Nicolas Lussier-Clément, doesn't believe in the theory of evolution.
La Presse reports that Lussier-Clément was filmed making comments during a 2017 conference of the Association des Académiques Chrétiens Francophones (AXIOME): "I don't believe in the theory of evolution anyway, it's against the law of thermodynamics, it doesn't fit in my head." The video is still available on the conference website.
Neither Quebec's Conservative party leader Éric Duhaime, nor Premier Legault, have commented on either candidate.