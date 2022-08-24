A Filipino Cultural Festival Is Coming To Montreal This Week With Food & Music
Fiesta Extravaganza is on all day this Saturday, with good food and better tunes!
Now in its fifth year, Fiesta Extravaganza hosts one- and two-day festivals across Canada, with massive turnouts from Hamilton to Niagara. The Montreal edition launched in 2020, following the success of the flagship festival, hosted in Vaughan, Ontario in 2018. This year, the festival is subtitled "Summer Balik Saya," meaning "Back to Fun," according to the event's organizer, Nicole Uy.
Montreal's Fiesta Extravaganza will feature a food expo highlighting Filipino dishes from street food to snacks, along with a healthy amount of beer to make sure you're ready to party. There will also be traditional games, including parlour favourite palo-sebo, a tricky challenge where players must attempt to climb a greased and polished pole, often made of bamboo. At the top sits a prize (or a flag representing the prize), which the winner must successfully grab to claim their victory.
Attendees can also look forward to colourful performances like those traditionally done during certain festivals, including the Panagbenga flower festival, which usually takes place every February in Baguio City, Philippines.
While you listen to the sounds of musical performances and celebrity guests, you'll be able to examine the crafts, clothes, and other souvenirs available for purchase at the festival. During the Hamilton edition of the festival, celebrated singer and entertainer Lani Misalucha, known in North America for her series of shows in Las Vegas in the early 2000's, peformed some of her famous songs.
Montreal attendees can only wait in anticipation of the guests who will make their appearances at Fiesta Extravaganza this Saturday.
Montreal Fiesta Extravaganza 2022: “Summer Balik Saya”
Where: Park Mackenzie-King, 4905, ave Saint-Kevin
When: August 27, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Why you should go: For food, games, and a celebration of Filipino culture and heritage in Montreal!