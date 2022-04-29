Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Filipino Fast Food Sensation Jollibee Still Plans To Expand To Quebec

But their timeline is still TBA.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
A roadside sign with the smiling red Jollibee logo. Right: A masked Jollibee employee hands a bag of food to a drive-thru customer.

Junpinzon | Dreamstime

For a fast-food joint, Jollibee is taking its sweet time when it comes to opening locations in Quebec. The global food sensation is still on track to open locations in La Belle Province that serve its popular fried chicken, spaghetti, and traditional noodle dishes. But the timeline for expansion remains unclear.

A company spokesperson told MTL Blog that "the details are still being finalized".

Jollibee is the largest fast-food chain brand in the Philippines and has become world-renowned for its buckets of juicy chicken served with gravy, Aloha Yumburger with pineapple and bacon, and pasta dish with ham.

The restaurant chain came to Canada in 2016, during a period of unprecedented popularity across North America. Three years later, Jollibee had grown five times faster than the rate of the U.S. industry.

The eatery has since opened multiple locations in Ontario, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba with recent grand openings on Toronto's historic Yonge Street attracting line-ups of eager customers wrapping around the block.

In 2019, Jollibee announced a plan to open 250 stores across North America by next year. Around 100 of those would be Canadian franchises, the other 150 spanning across the U.S.

The chain's expansion last year was its largest ever, bringing its Canadian store count to 24.

