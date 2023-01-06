A Free-To-Attend Lunar New Year Market With 18 Vendors Is Coming To Montreal
There will also be a wish tree and a Chinese calligraphy workshop.🐰
Happy year of the rabbit! The lunar new year will begin on January 22 and Montreal is getting a one-day, free-to-attend holiday market for the occasion.
Organized by the Hong Kong Cultural Learning Society in Montreal (HKCLS), Montreal's Lunar New Year Market will take place at the Centre Communautaire de Loisirs Sainte-Catherine d’Alexandrie in the Village. Organizers say you can expect food, themed gifts and activities.
The food offerings are said to include Hong Kong-style egg waffles, South East Asian coffee, Teochew chilli oil, and bubble tea.
On the craft side, there will be rabbit-themed goods, including crochet amigurumi, paper art and bunny stickers.
Planned activities include Chinese calligraphy writing, a wish tree where you can write your hopes for the new year, and the dice game Fish-Prawn-Crab.
Organizers warn most vendors will only accept cash.
Here's the full vendor line-up for the new year market:
- Gift Passionate
- Yellow Shop
- Evergreen
- 香港平安 Hong Kong Ping On
- Action Free Hong Kong Montreal
- Dre Cheung Designs
- La Maison de Bun Bun
- Café du Triangle d'Or
- Sakkabo
- Kawaii Stitch
- Paper and Rice Co.
- Ocha Tea Shop
- Mrs Deli
- Ubisee
- 虎媽雜貨 Épiceries Tiger Mom
- Teochew Foodie
- FUSETOPS
- Suamiao
Montreal's Lunar New Year Market
Courtesy of Hong Kong Cultural Learning Society in Montreal
When: January 22, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Communautaire de Loisirs Sainte-Catherine d’Alexandrie, 1700 rue Atateken