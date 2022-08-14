This Chinatown Pub Has A Rooftop Terrasse With A Chili Plant Canopy, Drinks Galore & A Tapas-Style Menu
Their homemade kimchi will spice up your life. 🌶️
Montreal's Chinatown has no shortage of appetizing options when it comes to a celebratory dinner out with friends. But next time you're in the mood to share a special meal, look no further than Poincaré. The multistory pub boasts a rooftop terrasse with a first-rate view, extensive drink menu and quality fare.
You have your choice of seating options for groups of two to eight: indoor booths dot a wall of windows lit up by the glow of a neon sign, while shared rooftop tables turn the outdoor space into a beer garden.
Someone sits at a table on Poincaré's rooftop terrasse under hanging chili plants.@sofsilva.mtl | Instagram
Dining under a canopy of chili plants and surrounded by towering buildings puts the rooftop vibe somewhere between desert garden and urban jungle. From the right balcony is a clear view of the night market next door and the front offers an overhead look at St-Laurent and nearby restos. The iconic Chinatown arch is partly visible behind some trees.
This is the spot to try microbrewed beers, natural wines and artisanal alcohols that you won't find elsewhere.
The in-house draft is a Kölsch that goes for $3 a glass (compared to $8 or 9 for all other brews). The summery-style beer is known for its lower alcohol content (5%) and refreshing taste. Another notable on-tap option is the sour cherry cider that's served in a bowl ($9).
An extensive wine menu spans bottles of red, rosé, white and orange ($57-99). Glasses range from $11 to $15.
There are also around a dozen options of eau de vie, a clear brandy with light fruit flavour, including apple and cherry ($12, $8). Tomato and rhubarb liqueur may also catch your eye ($12, $9).
Meanwhile, the cocktail list features unusual ingredients like aquafaba (starchy chickpea water) in the Mezcal Sour Tang ($12) and carrot juice in the Ginto-Carotte, adding an earthy element to the usual gin tonic ($10). Mocktail options include the Purple Haze made with Thai basil, goji berry syrup, grapefruit juice and soda ($7). If you'd like it with tequila, it'll cost an extra $4.
Veggie curry, fries, a burger, kimchi and crispy pork confit.@sofsilva.mtl | Instagram
Poincaré's dinner menu compliments the pub's multitude of drink options with an emphasis on fermented foods. Each item is prepared to be shareable, like tapas. Even the hamburger is cut in half. While portion sizes seem humble for the price, the food is flavourful and of excellent quality.
The kimchi ($7) is fermented in-house and comes highly recommended. If you're feeling adventurous, you can add the juice to other dishes to spice them up. The veggie curry ($15) has a strong coconut flavour with eggplant in every bite, topped with tangy fermented radishes that are also prepared in-house.
The juicy burger ($19) is made with sustainably-sourced beef from local farms that focus on "carbo-negative breeding." The eco-friendly ingredients extend to the pork confit ($16) that's topped with tamarind sauce. The crispy texture is reminiscent of duck.
Service at Poincaré is friendly, and the servers are quick to answer questions about the menu's quirkier options.
The indoor seating features wrap-around booths, a glowing neon sign and hanging plants.@sofsilva.mtl | Instagram
The spot has a familiar feel with kitsch 90s decor splashed across walls and drinkware. The atmosphere is mostly understated, as the focus is clearly on the food and drink.
While Poincaré's price point stands out in the neighbourhood, it's the perfect 5 à 7 destination with quality eats and lots of drinks to enjoy in a unique setting with a lively atmosphere.
Poincaré
Where: 1071, Boul. Saint-Laurent.
When: Sunday to Wednesday - 4 p.m. to 1 a.m., Thursday to Saturday - 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. The kitchen is open until 11 p.m. every day.
Accessibility: Up two flights of stairs, so not wheelchair accessible.