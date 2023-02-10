A Magical Quebec Garden Is Opening To The Public On Select Days & It's Like A Fairy Tale
Perfect for plant lovers and Instagram pics. ✨
You still have to wait some months for the snow to melt, but you can start planning your summer bucket list now. You might want to consider a little Quebec road trip to Charlevoix, where, starting in June, the Centre Écologique de Port-au-Saumon will open the gorgeous private gardens of Les Quatre Vents to the public onspecific dates.
Online, the centre calls the site one of the "best private gardens of our times." They include ponds, sculptures and whimsical architectural elements and lookout points.
It's quite a drive from Montreal and about two hours from Quebec City, but this opportunity might just be worth the detour. It looks like you stepped into Pride and Prejudice.
You can book a tour of the gardens on four dates in 2023: June 24, July 8, July 22 and August 5.
A CEPAS volunteer will show you around and share information about the landscapes and fauna.
Tickets go on sale on March 1 at 6 p.m.
Tours of the private Gardens of Les Quatre Vents
Price: $60 plus tax
When: June 24, July 8, July 22 and August 5, 2023.
Where: 135, boulevard Malcolm-Fraser, La Malbaie, QC