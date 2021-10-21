A Man Was Charged With Murder After The Stabbing Death Of A 24-Year-Old Montreal Woman
What we know.
Authorities have charged 36-year-old François Pelletier with first-degree murder following the stabbing death of Romane Bonnier, a 24-year-old Montreal woman, on Tuesday, October 19.
The SPVM told MTL Blog on October 20 that the victim and a then-unnamed suspect used to be roommates, but Audrey Roy Cloutier, spokesperson for the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP), could not confirm the nature of the relationship between Bonnier and Pelletier.
Cloutier explained, however, that a document detailing the nature of the charge states that the crime is suspected to have occurred "in the context of domestic violence."
Multiple sources have deemed it the 17th femicide in Quebec this year, though the DPCP could not confirm a number with MTL Blog.
