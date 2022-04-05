Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Montreal Mural Festival

Festival MURAL Montreal Is Taking Over Boulevard Saint-Laurent Again This Summer

Lil Yachty, Moonshine and Skepta will also be performing at this year's MURAL Fest.

Montreal mural art from the city's annual MURALFestival.

Montreal is home to countless annual festivals, and this summer you can get your groove on to so many! With Osheaga, Metro Metro, Just For Laughs, all the way to the city's highly anticipated, MURAL Fest, there's a little something for everyone.

MURAL Fest is officially back and this year marks the 10th edition of Montreal's MURAL Festival, which showcases the talents of many international street artists.

The public art festival will be running from June 9 to 19, 2022 with 11 days of events on a pedestrian-only Boulevard Saint-Laurent.

Not only will MURAL Fest be featuring dozens of murals and public artworks right in the heart of the city, all of which aim to "democratize urban art," but they will also be holding major concerts for the first time ever.

To kick the festival off, MURAL Fest will be hosting a three-day music event with Lil Yachty and Nardo Wick getting the party started on June 10.

Moonshine and various special guests are set to perform on June 11, while Skepta and Lancey Foux will be taking the stage on June 12.

The concerts will take place on the corner of Peel and St. Jacques and tickets for 3-day passes will be on sale as of April 7 at 12 p.m..

General admission is free for the entire festival, however, charges may apply for certain workshops, conferences, and exhibitions at MURAL Fest.

With the city being home to so many talented artists combined with works from many international creatives, this year's festival is certainly expected to be one to remember.

Montreal MURAL Festival

Price: Free

When: June 9-19, 2022

Address: 3527 boul. St-Laurent, Montréal, QC

Website

