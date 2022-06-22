A Montreal Barber Is Offering Free Haircuts For Kids In A Côte-des-Neiges Park On Thursday
Geoffrey Gonzales is giving back to his community by offering children free braids and free haircuts!
There's nothing more heartwarming than seeing people give back to the Montreal community.
Well, that's exactly what Montreal barber Geoffrey Gonzales, owner of La Section Barbershop, plans to do on Thursday, June 23, when he will be offering any kid ages 4 to 17 a free haircut or free braids from 2 to 6 p.m. at Parc Martin-Luther-King.
MTL Blog got the chance to speak with Gonzales, who filled us in on why he chose to start such an initiative.
The local barber explained that his main goal behind the free haircuts is to help children in the community discover more about the Maison Des Jeunes in Côte-des-Neiges, the neighbourhood where he grew up.
This Maison des Jeunes will be holding an open house at the same time and Gonzales hopes his initiative will draw people to the spot and let them learn about the programs that this Montreal youth centre offers.
"I’m helping it out because it’s a park that I grew up around and wanted to help them with the gift/skills I have by offering free haircuts and braids to the kids. It's a good way to end off the school year and congratulate them on that accomplishment. Also, to get them fresh for the summer," he said.
Gonzales has now been cutting hair for 10 years, which he started doing at 13 years old when he "wasn't able to afford a decent haircut." That's why he said it means a lot to him to be able to help children in the 514 out.
He thanked his parents and Côte-des-Neiges for the person he is and for everything he's achieved with his business, he told MTLBlog
So, call up your younger siblings, cousins or neighbours and ask if they up for a trip over to Parc Martin-Luther-King this Thursday to get braids or a haircut entirely free!
Free Haircuts For Kids by Gonz
When: Thursday, June 23 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: Parc Martin-Luther-King; 3220, ave. Appleton, Montreal, QC