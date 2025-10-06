Quebec seniors can get over $1,800 this month thanks to these 2 government payments
Rates were just adjusted for inflation. 📈
If you're 65 or older and rely on Canada's Old Age Security (OAS) to cover your monthly expenses, your October payment is almost here. The federal government has slightly increased benefits again to keep up with inflation, meaning seniors will see a small bump this month.
OAS is adjusted every three months to match changes in the cost of living. The latest increase, effective October 1, raises payments by 0.7%. That may sound small, but it helps offset higher grocery and housing costs that continue to squeeze fixed incomes.
Here's what to know about this month's deposit, who qualifies, and how much you could receive — including for those who also get the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS).
What is Old Age Security?
Old Age Security is a monthly payment from the federal government for Canadians aged 65 and older. Unlike the Canada Pension Plan, eligibility doesn't depend on work history. Instead, it's based mainly on age, residency, and income.
Most people are automatically enrolled when they turn 65 and get a letter from Service Canada confirming their start date. Depending on your income, you may also qualify for extra support through the GIS or Allowance programs, which are added directly to your OAS deposit.
Who qualifies for OAS?
To receive OAS, you must:
- Be 65 or older
- Be a Canadian citizen or legal resident
- Have lived in Canada for at least 10 years since age 18
If you now live outside the country, you can still qualify if you lived in Canada for at least 20 years after turning 18 and were a citizen or legal resident when you left.
High-income seniors may see part of their OAS reduced under what’s called the OAS recovery tax. For 2025, repayments begin if your annual income exceeds $148,541 (ages 65–74) or $154,196 (75 and older).
How much can you get in October 2025?
Thanks to the latest cost-of-living adjustment, maximum monthly payments are now:
- Ages 65 to 74: $740.05
- Ages 75 and over: $814.52
That's up slightly from the July–September rates. OAS payments are reviewed quarterly in January, April, July, and October. They can rise with inflation, but they won't drop even if prices stabilize.
If you also qualify for the GIS or Allowance programs, your total monthly income could reach well over $1,800 depending on your household situation.
More about OAS payment amounts
Who can get the GIS or the Allowance?
Some seniors with lower incomes can receive the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) in addition to their OAS pension. It's automatically included for eligible seniors and recalculated each year based on income.
Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS):
- Available to OAS recipients living in Canada
- Your OAS pension isn't counted as income for eligibility
- You must be a Canadian citizen or legal resident
- Current income thresholds:
- Single, widowed or divorced: under $22,272
- Couple where both get OAS: under $29,424 combined
- Couple where one gets the Allowance: under $41,184 combined
- Couple where one partner doesn’t get OAS or the Allowance: under $53,376 combined
For a single senior earning less than $22,000, the GIS can add up to $1,105 per month on top of OAS.
Allowance programs:
- The Allowance is for people aged 60 to 64 whose spouse or partner receives the GIS. Household income must be under $41,184.
- The Allowance for the Survivor is for widowed people aged 60 to 64 with an annual income under $29,976.
These extra supports are meant to help seniors with limited income and are paid on the same schedule as OAS.
More about GIS, the Allowance and the Allowance for the Survivor
When is the October OAS payment coming?
According to the federal payment calendar, October's OAS deposit will arrive on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.
If you're enrolled in direct deposit, it should appear in your bank account that day. Those still receiving cheques should allow a few extra days for delivery. Service Canada recommends setting up direct deposit to avoid mail delays and ensure you never miss a payment.
How to apply for OAS
Most Canadians are automatically enrolled in Old Age Security and will get a letter from Service Canada around their 64th birthday confirming when payments will start. If you don't receive one, you'll need to apply manually.
You can apply in one of three ways:
- Online through your My Service Canada Account
- By mailing a paper application
- Or by visiting a Service Canada office in person
Payments typically begin the month after you turn 65, but you can also choose to delay receiving them until as late as age 70. Waiting increases your monthly amount permanently.
Is OAS taxable?
Yes. Old Age Security counts as taxable income, meaning you'll need to report it at tax time. To avoid a surprise bill, seniors can request tax withholdings directly through their My Service Canada Account or by submitting a voluntary tax deduction form.
Remaining 2025 OAS payment dates
- October 29
- November 26
- December 22