How much cheaper is it to live in Montreal vs Toronto? We did the math

From rent to restaurant prices, here's how much more your money stretches in Montreal.

Montreal skyline. Right: The Toronto skyline

Thinking about whether life in Montreal is really that much cheaper than in Toronto?

Ferenz| Dreamstime, Elena Elisseeva| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Thinking about whether life in Montreal is really that much cheaper than in Toronto?

Sure, slightly warmer weather, lower sales tax, and the absence of language laws could sound enticing to some. But with rent still climbing and grocery bills staying high, the cost-of-living gap between Canada's two biggest cities might surprise you.

Using data from Numbeo (updated October 2025), we've broken down the essentials like rent, food, utilities, transit, and everyday expenses to see where your dollar goes further.

Spoiler: Toronto may have bigger paycheques, but Montreal still wins on affordability across most categories.

Rent

Rent is the biggest factor separating the two cities. According to Numbeo, the average price for a one-bedroom apartment in downtown Montreal is $1,683, compared to $2,398 in downtown Toronto, resulting in a 42.5% difference.

Even outside the city centre, the gap stays wide, with rent averaging $1,331 in Montreal versus $2,099 in Toronto. If you're looking for more space, a three-bedroom apartment downtown costs about $2,726 in Montreal and $3,857 in Toronto. That's over $1,100 more each month just to live in a similar-sized unit.

Overall, rent prices in Toronto are nearly 48% higher than in Montreal, making it the single largest cost difference between the two cities.

Groceries

Groceries are another area where Montrealers save. Numbeo data shows that grocery prices in Toronto are 5.8% higher overall.

Here's how that breaks down:

  • Milk: $3.14 in Montreal vs $3.51 in Toronto
  • Bread: $4.10 vs $3.67
  • Chicken breast (1 kg): $15.35 vs $17.52
  • Beef (1 kg): $20.33 vs $23.33
  • Eggs (12): $4.56 vs $4.77

A few items, like bananas and bread, are actually cheaper in Toronto, but most pantry staples cost more there. On average, you might spend about $25 to $30 extra per grocery run in Toronto for the same basket of essentials.

Utilities

When it comes to keeping the lights on, Montrealers have a clear advantage thanks to Quebec's low hydro rates.

A typical 85-square-metre apartment's monthly utilities (electricity, heating, water, etc) cost about $104 in Montreal, compared to $182 in Toronto, a 74% increase.

Internet service averages $57 in Montreal versus $74 in Toronto, and mobile phone plans come in at $48 vs $53. Add it up, and a typical Montreal household saves about $60 to $100 per month just on basic bills.

Public transportation

Transit is another area where Montreal keeps things affordable.

The STM's unlimited monthly metro and bus pass recently jumped from $94 to $104.50. Meanwhile, Toronto's TTC pass will run you $156. For context, that's about 49% more expensive. However, a one-way ticket for local transport costs slightly more in Montreal ($3.75 vs $3.30).

If you rely on transit daily, living in Toronto could easily cost you an extra $50 a month or more just in commuting expenses.

Gas

If you have a car, both cities are pretty rough in the traffic department.

But when it comes to filling up, Toronto currently has the edge, with gas priced at $1.42 per litre. Montreal's average gas price is hovering at $1.58, which can make a notable difference if your tank is empty.

Dining out

While both cities boast incredible restaurant scenes, eating out is marginally cheaper in Montreal, though not by much.

According to Numbeo, a meal for one at an inexpensive restaurant costs about $25 in both cities, but a three-course meal for two is $100 in Montreal and $120 in Toronto (20% higher).

Domestic beer averages $8 in Montreal compared to $9 in Toronto, and cappuccinos are $5.20 vs $5.57. It might not sound like much, but over a few nights out, that difference adds up.

The grand total

So how does it all shake out?

Based on Numbeo's Cost of Living Plus Rent Index, you'd need about $8,830 in Toronto to maintain the same lifestyle you could have with $7,300 in Montreal. That's roughly a 21% higher total cost of living when rent is included.

However, Toronto residents do earn more on average, taking home about $4,670 a month after tax compared to $4,120 in Montreal. That helps a little, but it's still not enough to make up for rent that's nearly 50% higher and pricier day-to-day spending.

In short, you can live comfortably solo in Montreal for around $2,950 a month, while the same standard of life in Toronto would run closer to $3,600 to $3,700.

Sure, the winters might sting a bit more here, but maybe that's a small price to pay for cheaper rent and better poutine.

montreal rent, cost of living, cost of living canada, cost of living montreal
  Alexander Sciola
  • Alexander Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

