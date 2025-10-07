Montreal just ranked as one of the world's best cities in 2025 — And yes, we beat Toronto
Well deserved?
Montreal just made another global travel list, and this one's a big deal.
On Tuesday, Condé Nast Traveler released its 2025 Readers' Choice Awards, and Montreal landed among the 10 best large cities in the world. More than 757,000 readers took part in the annual survey, which highlights cities that leave a lasting impression on travellers.
The magazine described Montreal as "Quebec's biggest and most cosmopolitan city," known for "its picturesque Old Montreal neighbourhood, with its quaint cobblestone streets and Gothic Revival cathedral." But Condé Nast also noted that the city has "a rebellious, forward-thinking streak," reflected in its contemporary art museums, eclectic bars, and design-focused hotels.
And when it came to food, Montreal's reputation spoke for itself. The article praised the city's "dynamic restaurants" that range from "classic brasseries to no-frills wine bars to internationally renowned temples like Joe Beef and Au Pied de Cochon."
Montreal came in 9th overall, just behind Edinburgh and ahead of Phnom Penh. Vancouver also made the list at #7, giving Canada two spots in the global top ten. Meanwhile, Toronto didn't make the cut.
Another interesting detail: no U.S. cities appeared on the list this year. Readers leaned toward cultural capitals across Asia, Europe, and Africa instead, with Japan taking both of the top two spots.
Here's how the top 10 large cities in the world ranked for 2025:
- Tokyo, Japan
- Kyoto, Japan
- Cape Town, South Africa
- Singapore
- Seoul, South Korea
- Paris, France
- Vancouver, Canada
- Edinburgh, Scotland
- Montreal, Canada
- Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Canada also showed up in the small-city category. Victoria, B.C. took the #1 spot in the world, ahead of destinations like Lucerne, Switzerland, and San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.
Condé Nast praised its harbour views, high tea culture, and the "bucket list-worthy" Fairmont Empress Hotel, calling the city one that "deserves a standalone visit."
With Victoria topping the small-city list and Montreal holding its ground among the heavy hitters, it's been a good year for Canadian destinations, and a reminder that sometimes the best places to visit are right here at home.