A Montreal Depanneur Closed After A Video Showed Rats Climbing Through Candy
Apparently rats enjoy Twizzlers.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
If you regularly go for dep runs in the Plateau, you might need to commute for your Gatorade and Doritos for the time being. A video, posted on Instagram by Jesse Walker, of rats scurrying around a Montreal depanneur is causing a stir on social media.
For those of you who don't want to watch the video, at least five rats are seen running around the floors of the store before climbing into the candy display. Apparently rats enjoy Twizzlers. Who knew?
Walker is heard discussing the situation, saying, "this place has gotta be shut down."
The video was filmed at the Couche-Tard on the corner of avenue du Parc and rue Villeneuve in the Plateau, according to Walker. "The city said it was not their problem," he wrote on Instagram.
He said he did hear back from Couche-Tard Director of Operations Luc Jubinville, who admitted "these are indeed shocking images that do not at all reflect the experience we want to offer in our stores. The site has now been closed while we assess the situation."
Narcity Québec reached out to Couche-Tard to confirm Jubinville's statement. Jennifer Vincent, communications manager at Alimentations Couch-Tard Inc., added that the company "quickly contacted" an exterminator "to support us and allow us to reopen as quickly as possible while ensuring that we meet the highest standards in terms of health and safety."
There's some good news, though. The Couche-Tard in question hasn't been reported to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food in the last two years for any similar issues.