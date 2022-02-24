Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A Montreal Depanneur Closed After A Video Showed Rats Climbing Through Candy

Apparently rats enjoy Twizzlers.

Editorial Fellow
A Montreal Depanneur Closed After A Video Showed Rats Climbing Through Candy
@jessiewalkernet | Instagram

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

If you regularly go for dep runs in the Plateau, you might need to commute for your Gatorade and Doritos for the time being. A video, posted on Instagram by Jesse Walker, of rats scurrying around a Montreal depanneur is causing a stir on social media.

For those of you who don't want to watch the video, at least five rats are seen running around the floors of the store before climbing into the candy display. Apparently rats enjoy Twizzlers. Who knew?

Walker is heard discussing the situation, saying, "this place has gotta be shut down."

The video was filmed at the Couche-Tard on the corner of avenue du Parc and rue Villeneuve in the Plateau, according to Walker. "The city said it was not their problem," he wrote on Instagram.

He said he did hear back from Couche-Tard Director of Operations Luc Jubinville, who admitted "these are indeed shocking images that do not at all reflect the experience we want to offer in our stores. The site has now been closed while we assess the situation."

Narcity Québec reached out to Couche-Tard to confirm Jubinville's statement. Jennifer Vincent, communications manager at Alimentations Couch-Tard Inc., added that the company "quickly contacted" an exterminator "to support us and allow us to reopen as quickly as possible while ensuring that we meet the highest standards in terms of health and safety."

There's some good news, though. The Couche-Tard in question hasn't been reported to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food in the last two years for any similar issues.

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

A Man Died After Being Found With Gunshot Wounds In A LaSalle Garage

It was Montreal's second homicide of 2022.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

Montreal police have confirmed the city's second homicide of 2022. According to SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, authorities responded to several 911 calls concerning gunshots on rue Marie-Rollet near boulevard Guy-Bouchard in the borough of LaSalle at around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, February 10.

Police arrived to find a 46-year-old male victim inside a residential garage with gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to the hospital and later died. Chèvrefils said he was known to the police.

Keep ReadingShow less

The Montreal Holocaust Museum Is Moving & Getting Hologram Survivor Testimony

The new museum will also have a memorial garden.

Musée de l'Holocauste Montréal | Facebook

The Montreal Holocaust Museum (MHM) will be moving into a new building on boulevard Saint-Laurent in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough in 2025. As part of the $80 million upgrade, the new building will include interactive hologram technology, classrooms, a 150-seat auditorium and a memorial garden.

The MHM held an architectural contest last year in order to encourage creative and distinctive design for the new space. "It's really going to be a brand new building from the ground up and an incredible opportunity to create something that's architecturally impressive and environmentally safe," said Sarah Fogg, Head of Communications, Marketing and PR for the MHM.

Keep ReadingShow less

Montreal Rent Prices Soared In February — This Is What Rent Costs In 11 Popular Areas

Time to get out your old piggy bank...

Alexis Bélec | Dreamstime

Montreal rent prices just keep on going up. And according to a new report from rental platform liv.rent, this reality only got worse in February.

Liv.rent's February 2022 Montreal Rent Report showed some significant price fluctuations in rental prices in the city, including the $114 rise in the average price of an unfurnished one-bedroom, bringing it to $1,414 in February.

Keep ReadingShow less

A Stabbing In Montreal On Sunday Night Sent A 16-Year-Old To The Hospital

The incident took place in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.

Meunierd | Dreamstime

On Sunday evening, the SPVM received a 911 call around 11 p.m. regarding a stabbing in Montreal.

Upon arrival on the scene, Montreal police officers found the injured 16-year-old at the intersection of rue Gilford and rue Messier in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough. "He was conscious and injured to the upper body by a sharp object," said SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

Keep ReadingShow less