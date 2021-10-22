Montreal's New 24-Hour Depanneur Has No Cashiers & This Is How It Works
Avoid human interaction on those late-night snack runs. 👀
If you dread making small talk with cashiers — or you simply find self-checkout more efficient — there's a new Montreal depanneur that could pique your interest. Aisle 24 just opened a 24-hour grocery market in Griffintown and it's 100% self-serve to the point that there aren't even any employees.
Curious about how it works?
The website explains that you simply download the Aisle 24 app on your phone, use it to unlock the shop door, scan the items you want to buy at the in-store kiosk, pay and head out with your goods.
According to Narcity Canada, security cameras are visible and there is a chance you might run into the owner stocking supplies.
An Aisle 24 spokesperson told MTL Blog that, while they don't currently stock alcohol, the company is looking into getting "age verification technology" in order to make it available for purchase in Montreal soon.
The first Montreal location at 650, rue Wellington had its soft opening on October 20 with plans for a grand opening in the next couple of weeks.
Aisle 24 has two other Montreal stores under construction — another one in Griffintown and one in midtown — which are scheduled to open this winter.
Aisle 24
Cuisine: Grocery Store & Depanneur
Address: 650, rue Wellington, Montreal, QC, with two more locations opening this winter
Why You Need To Go: The future is here — and it comes in the form of a super convenient way to get food, beverages and other grocery/depanneur items 24 hours a day.
- O Depanneur In Montreal Sells Exotic Imported Snacks - MTL Blog ›
- This Exotic Depanneur Chain In Montreal Sells Drinks & Munchies ... ›
- This Montreal Depanneur Sells Chip Bags With Your Favourite ... ›