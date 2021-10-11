Eat and Drink

A Montreal Restaurant Is Hosting Boozy Brunch '80s R&B Jam Sessions This Month

Music and mimosas!

Any fans of '80s R&B should make their way to Taverne Gaspar later this month for the perfect mix of brunchin' and jammin'.

On October 23 and 24, this Montreal restaurant will be hosting boozy brunch jam sessions with an '80s-only soundtrack.

Like any proper brunch, bottomless mimosas will be available.

As for the tunes, you can expect to hear stars like Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Kool & The Gang, and Bobby Brown.

Don't forget to book a reservation beforehand, as spaces are limited.


BOOZY BRUNCH X 80s JAM SESSIONS

Address: Taverne Gaspar; 89, rue de la Commune E., Montreal, QC

When: October 23 and 24, 2021

In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.

