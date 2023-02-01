A Montreal Schoolyard Could Win A Makeover Thanks To The Habs & National Bank
The issue of sustainable development is at the forefront for many Quebecers, and various organizations are beginning to take action to help improve the environment — including National Bank and the Montreal Canadiens.
Courtesy of the Montreal Canadiens
National Bank is the main partner of the Goal is Green program, which was launched by the Habs in 2007. The program aims to position the club as a leader in environmental management. The Bell Centre has even been restored to ensure the sustainability of the venue is in accordance with the program.
With National Bank as a partner, Goal is Green will now be able to reach beyond the Bell Centre and spread its positive impact to even more Montrealers.
With the partnership comes a new addition to the program, Cool Your School! Do you — or someone you know — study or work at an elementary or high school in the West Island of Montreal?
Photo of Giovanna Gomes | Unsplash
Invite your school to submit an application to the contest to win a complete renovation of the yard to add more green spaces and make it the coolest school in the neighbourhood.
In addition to seeing their playground completely transformed to be more eco-friendly, the winning school will receive a comprehensive program on various environmental issues and ways to address them. Students will even get to choose the different plants that will take up residency in their schoolyard! It's a great way to educate youth while making their school greener.
The contest runs until February 24. To participate, you can submit your application here!
Courtesy of the Montreal Canadiens
Like most Quebecers, National Bank wants to get involved in the community. The Goal is Green program will enhance the playground of the winning school while helping to educate students on the importance of adopting greener habits — for everyone's sake. So, what are you waiting for?