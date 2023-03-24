A New 'Whole Foods Of Convenience Stores' Plans To Open In A Montreal Metro Station
They'll offer organic pet food, among other "necessities."
Villeray omnivores rejoice: the first KaleMart24 location is set to open right in your neighbourhood, offering "organic and healthy foods" alongside organic pet products and personal care items.
The convenience store, which pitches itself almost entirely on the brand recognition of another chain, is hoping to move into Jarry metro station, where it plans to cater to a "mobile savvy younger generation," according to a recent press release. Those plans include contactless checkout options.
This Jarry edition of the "Whole Foods of convenience stores" is KaleMart24's first physical location, although it plans to open more across Montreal, and eventually expand to other cities and provinces by 2025.
Commuters used to cheap and non-organic snacks and drinks might be surprised to find such an upscale "c-store" (marketing lingo for convenience store) in a metro setting, but that's all part of the KaleMart24 brand.
The company wants to maintain "the homey feel of a market" with "the modern elegance of an upscale c-store," making for a slightly bewildering overall vibe that Montrealers will simply have to experience for themselves.
KaleMart24 also wants to stock more "lifestyle brands" alongside "high-quality fresh food," comprising a curated selection of specialty products instead of the standard dep fare that STM voyagers and c-store shoppers are accustomed to — which KaleMart24 dismisses as "junk food."
At the time of publication, KaleMart24 had achieved 68% of its $250,000 investment goal.
