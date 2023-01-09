A New Convenience Store Chain That's Like Whole-Foods-Meets-Dep Plans To Launch In Montreal
It could include contactless payment options.
A new convenience store chain is preparing to launch in Canada. KaleMart24 aims to appeal to what it calls "health-conscious" Millennials with organic, local and vegan options, rather than the traditional convenience store chips, sodas and candy. It's calling itself the "Whole Foods of convenience stores."
Retail Insider was first to report this story.
In a pitch posted online for investors, the nascent company says it plans to open five locations in Montreal.
KaleMart24 is the latest venture from Oussama (Sam) Saoudi, the entrepreneur behind Montreal-based matcha beverage company Toro.
"The overall trend in grocery shopping is shifting from junk food to healthy prepared food items; the timing seemed perfect to introduce my new venture: KaleMart24, a natural convenience store chain,” Oussama (Sam) Saoudi told MTL Blog.
The idea is to offer customers "healthier choices" in stores described in a press release as having a "modern, upscale look, while still maintaining an earthy, homey market-like atmosphere."
KaleMart24 is looking to set up shop in 1,500-square-foot spaces in "high-traffic areas" near universities. The first store in Montreal is set to open in the first quarter of 2023, and Saoudi is collaborating with Think Retail to find the optimal location.
Here are some of the brands that you will find at KateMart24:
- Toro Matcha Beverages
- OatLy
- Just Egg
- Califia Farms
- GT Kombucha
- Mandy’s salads
- Chobani
- La Croix
- FairLife
- Unreal
- Justin’s
- SmartSweets
- Kettle
- Driscoll’s organic berries
- Mrs. Meyers
- Starbucks
- Hu Chocolate
- Burt’s Bees
Other features outlined in the release include self-checkout, contactless and mobile payment systems.
Beyond Montreal, there are plans to open four KaleMart24 in Vancouver and 11 in Toronto by 2025, and to expand to rural areas after that.