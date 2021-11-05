News
A Recycling Truck Dumped Trash On A Montreal Street… And It Blended In Perfectly (VIDEO)
Apparently this is what happens when there's a fire in the truck.
24m
1m
A truck had to empty its contents onto a Montreal street on Thursday in a display we're convinced is a divine metaphor for the last two years. Jacob Greenblatt of the Instagram page @mtl_stories captured the moment on video.
His subsequent TikTok post has racked up almost a thousand likes.
@jacobvisuals a fire was reported in the truck so they needed to empty out of the truck immediately
♬ Zoom - Lil Haiti
The unceremonious dump took place at the corner of avenue Casgrain and rue Bernard in the Plateau-Mont-Royal.
A spokesperson for the City of Montreal confirmed that this is standard procedure when a fire is detected in a truck.
In such cases, workers come around to pick up the mountain of waste using tractor/loaders, ensuring no piece of garbage is left behind, the spokesperson said.
From Your Site Articles