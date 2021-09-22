Denis Coderre Announced A Plan To Clean Up Montreal — Literally
Denis Coderre and his party, Ensemble Montréal, have pledged to clean up the city — literally.
In a Facebook post, Ensemble Montreal promised several solutions so that Montreal can be "a model city for cleanliness."
"In too many neighbourhoods, Montrealers see littered pavements and parks, overflowing bins and graffiti on street furniture," the party wrote.
Coderre promised that his administration would put more closed garbage cans in parks, implement "the collection of bulky items on request," and clean "hateful graffiti" within 24 hours after it's reported and manage the rat population.
"It is urgent that the City assume its responsibilities as a government of the community and do so in all boroughs," Ensemble Montreal stated.