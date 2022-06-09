Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

A Shooting In Montreal's Verdun Borough Left One Man Injured

There was also a shooting in Ville-Marie.

Senior Editor
Downtown Montreal skyline.

Christian Ouellet | Dreamstime

One man is injured after a shooting in Montreal's Verdun borough Wednesday night.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Comtois, authorities first received a 911 call concerning gunshots on rue Éthel near rue de l'Église at around 11:30 p.m.

Later, Montreal firefighters contacted police saying they were assisting a man with a gunshot wound in a parking lot blocks away at the intersection of boulevard LaSalle and rue Galt.

Comtois said that preliminary information suggests the man was walking with a woman on rue Éthel when a gunshot struck him in the lower body. He and the woman fled the area in a vehicle, eventually encountering the firefighters.

He was brought to the hospital and as of 1 a.m. Thursday was in stable condition, Comtois said.

Investigators found bullet casings when they arrived at the scene on rue Éthel. They established a perimeter and called in a K-9 unit to help with the investigation.

The incident in Verdun followed another shooting in Ville-Marie in which no victims were found.

After a 10:30 p.m. 911 call reported gunshots near the intersection of rue Sanguinet and boulevard de Maisonneuve, police found bullet casings and what Comtois described as gunshot impacts on a building and vehicle.

As of 1 a.m., investigators were set to descend on the scene to try to determine what happened.

Comtois said it was "too soon" to determine whether there was any link at all between the events in Verdun and Ville-Marie.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

