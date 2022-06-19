Montreal Police Respond To The Second Gun-Related Disturbance In 3 Days
"Illegal firearms are being used."
Residents of Dollard-des-Ormeaux were startled awake last night by at least one gunshot fired in the area. The incident marks the second time in three days that police have been called to a Montreal neighbourhood over gun-related disturbances.
"We take these cases really seriously because we're talking about firearms," Montreal police spokesperson Mariane Allaire Morin told MTL Blog.
"Illegal firearms are being used. These weapons are coming from a lot of places, like the border."
On Saturday night, around 11:10 p.m. officers were called to the corner of rue Hyman and boulevarde Sunnybrooke in DDO, a few blocks from Bois de Liesse Primary School, after witnesses reported a conflict in the street among a group of young people.
During the fight, one suspect fired a gun into the air. No one was hurt and everyone involved left the scene before police arrived.
Officers found a bullet casing on Sunnybrooke. A perimeter was set up around the scene and a canine unit was deployed, to piece together the incident. So far, no suspects have been found.
Meanwhile, on Thursday evening in Saint-Léonard, police were called to the corner of Belcourt and Honoré Mercier. A 911 call around 6 p.m. alerted officers to gunshots across the street from Gabrielle-Roy Elementary.
While no one was hurt, Montreal police found bullet casings, and one home had a bullet impact in a front window.
The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.
So far there's no police profile of who's engaging in gun-related crime in the city.
"It's a lot of young people, but not always. We can't say there's a tendency toward one group," said Morin.
