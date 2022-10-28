Search on MTL Blog

A Woman Was Allegedly Caught In A Montreal North Shore Elementary School Carrying A Knife

Police assert that she "had a fixation on a school employee and wanted to attack her."

Parked Terrebonne police car.

19-year-old Megan Petitclerc was arrested after she allegedly entered a Montreal North Shore elementary school with a knife on October 24, Terrebonne police said in a Thursday evening news release. Police assert that Petitclerc "had a fixation on a school employee and wanted to attack her."

According to information shared with the media, a 10:03 a.m. 911 call first alerted authorities to the presence of an individual with a knife inside Terrebonne's école primaire Jean-De La Fontaine.

A school employee purportedly stopped Petitclerc and ordered her to leave. She is said to have obeyed. No one was injured and police say students were not targeted.

The 19-year-old then allegedly proceeded to slash vehicle tires in the school parking lot before police found and arrested her nearby.

Petitclerc now faces three charges: attempted murder, possession of a weapon and mischief. She had a first court appearance in Laval on October 25.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

