Advance Voting For The Montreal Election Is This Weekend — What You Need To Know

Get those votes in, people!

Zhao Qin | Dreamstime

So, who will it be, Montreal? Valérie Plante, Denis Coderre, Balarama Holness, or someone else entirely? You get to decide!

This weekend, advance voting opens for the 2021 Montreal mayoral election. For two days only, you can skip the rush and cast your vote for the mayor of Montreal as well as your borough and city councillors.

To vote, Montrealers must bring one of the following pieces of identification, according to Elections Montreal: a health insurance card, driver's licence, a Canadian passport, Certificate of Indian Status or a Canadian Forces identification card.

It also wouldn't hurt to bring your election reminder card that was mailed to your address.

Élections Montréal says there are 1,111,100 people who are eligible to vote — that's over 50% of the population, according to the most recent count.

When you go to your polling station, you must wear a mask and follow all the usual health regulations.

You can find out where to vote on the Élections Montréal website.

Advance polls will be open Saturday, October 30, and Sunday, October 31, from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The official election days are November 6 and 7.

