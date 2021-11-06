News
It's Time To Choose Montreal's Next Mayor — Here's Where & How To Vote This Weekend

A few reminders as you head to the polls.

It's election weekend in Montreal, which means it's time for Montrealers to vote for their next mayor. Will it be Valérie Plante, Denis Coderre or Balarama Holness?

Here are some reminders as you head to the polls, which are open Saturday and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where do I vote?

For starters, you'll need to know where you're voting.

To find out, go to the Élections Montréal website and enter your postal code and civic number (the number of your home address).

What do I bring with me?

Next, you'll need to bring some items with you.

Each voter must bring one of the following pieces of identification:

  • Quebec driver's licence
  • Health insurance card
  • Canadian passport
  • Certificate of Indian status
  • Canadian Forces ID card

You'll also be required to wear a mask or face covering to access the polling station so bring that with you, too!

Note that you need to be registered in order to vote. You should have received a reminder card in the mail.

Voters are also encouraged to bring their reminder card with them. This streamlines the voting process by helping election officials find your name faster on the voter list.

How does the process work?

Élections Montréal breaks down the voting process like this:

  1. "Following the instructions of the person greeting you, present your identity documents to the employee at your polling station table. They will verify your entry on the list of electors.
  2. In order to identify yourself, lower your face mask for a few seconds, then put it back on and disinfect your hands.
  3. Take your ballots and your own pen or pencil (or the one provided at the table).
  4. Go behind the polling booth to vote in secret. On each ballot, put one mark in the circle corresponding to your chosen candidate.
  5. Before leaving the voting booth, fold up your ballots to hide your choices, then return to your polling station table.
  6. Detach the stubs from the ballots and put them in the assigned place.
  7. Put your ballots into the ballot box.
  8. If you have any questions when you vote, the election staff will be able to help you."

That's all it takes to complete your civic duty. Go rock the vote, Montreal!

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

