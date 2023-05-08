Brazilian Steakhouse Fogo de Chão Is Coming To Canada With Plans For A Montreal Restaurant
It's known for its huge restaurants and portions.
Famous Brazilian Steakhouse Fogo de Chão is coming to Canada. The restaurant's new Canadian franchisee has so far announced only two restaurants, one in downtown Vancouver and the other in downtown Toronto, but it's eyeing further expansion, including a Montreal location by the end of 2024.
Fogo de Chão CEO Barry McGowan has also suggested additional locations could be coming to the Greater Toronto Area.
The restaurant is already present in Brazil, the U.S., Mexico, Saudi Arabia and the U.A.E. There are also plans for expansion to Costa Rica, Bolivia, Ecuador, El Salvador and Turkey.
"We are thrilled to introduce Fogo de Chão’s unique and experiential dining experience to Canada's largest city, especially given the brand’s exceptional success and renowned reputation in Brazil, the U.S., and around the world," Debut Development Group Chief Development Officer Jim Bowen said of the newly announced plan for a Toronto restaurant.
"Fogo's Canadian debut in Toronto and Vancouver will bring the soul of southern Brazil to the heart of Canada’s most vibrant cities, and we are eager to bring the culinary art of churrasco to more Canadian cities soon."
The Toronto Fogo de Chão will be a whopping 5,270 square feet in a luxury condo building — of course — at the corner of Blue Jays Way and Mercer Street. Prominent features outlined by the Debut Development Group in a press release include an open-air grill where chefs will "display the culinary art of churrasco as they butcher, prepare and grill cuts of protein over an open flame," a bar, gathering spaces, and "dry-aged meat lockers" for "in-house aging."