Canada's Top 100 Places To Eat In 2023 Were Ranked & 20 Montreal Restaurants Made The List
Ok, who's hungry? 😍
Montrealers don't need to be reminded of how great our food scene is, but it certainly doesn't hurt to hear about it every now and again, especially when it comes to a "best of" ranking.
Yelp released its eighth annual list of the top 100 places to eat in Canada in 2023 and Montreal was given a lot of love, and we mean a lot.
The user review service compiled its list by first reaching out to Yelpers for their fave dining spots. It then ranked each by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors, Yelp said.
A total of 20 Montreal restaurants managed to secure a spot in the recent ranking with an impressive mix of cuisines. From Middle Eastern, French, and Spanish all the way to Japanese and Italian, Yelp's list is making it easier than ever to know where to eat out across the 514.
Quebec City also got a few honourable mentions with a total of seven restaurants making the list, as did Laval with one entry — Pasta da Panza.
Here are the Montreal restaurants that made the cut and the spot they landed in:
- Damas (7)
- Bouillon Bilk (13)
- Île Flottante (23)
- Le Club Chasse et Pêche (36)
- La Finca (50)
- Saint Sushi Plateau (62)
- Sushi Momo (71)
- Ma Poule Mouillée (73)
- Falafel St-Jacques (77)
- L'Avenue (78)
- Régine Café (80)
- Le Pick-Up (81)
- Pégase (82)
- Janine Café (83)
- O'Thym (84)
- Le Marquis (86)
- Oui Mais Non (88)
- Bocata (91)
- Restaurant Bonaparte (92)
- Café Lulu (95)
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.