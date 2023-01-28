Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
best montreal restaurants

Canada's Top 100 Places To Eat In 2023 Were Ranked & 20 Montreal Restaurants Made The List

Ok, who's hungry? 😍

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Two people clinking their drinks at La Finca in Montreal, Quebec, Right: An aerial view of a few dishes from Le Club Chasse et Pêche in Montreal, Quebec.

Two people clinking their drinks at La Finca in Montreal, Quebec, Right: An aerial view of a few dishes from Le Club Chasse et Pêche in Montreal, Quebec.

@lafincamtl | Instagram, @leclubchasseetpeche | Instagram

Montrealers don't need to be reminded of how great our food scene is, but it certainly doesn't hurt to hear about it every now and again, especially when it comes to a "best of" ranking.

Yelp released its eighth annual list of the top 100 places to eat in Canada in 2023 and Montreal was given a lot of love, and we mean a lot.

The user review service compiled its list by first reaching out to Yelpers for their fave dining spots. It then ranked each by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors, Yelp said.

A total of 20 Montreal restaurants managed to secure a spot in the recent ranking with an impressive mix of cuisines. From Middle Eastern, French, and Spanish all the way to Japanese and Italian, Yelp's list is making it easier than ever to know where to eat out across the 514.

Quebec City also got a few honourable mentions with a total of seven restaurants making the list, as did Laval with one entry — Pasta da Panza.

Here are the Montreal restaurants that made the cut and the spot they landed in:

  • Damas (7)
  • Bouillon Bilk (13)
  • Île Flottante (23)
  • Le Club Chasse et Pêche (36)
  • La Finca (50)
  • Saint Sushi Plateau (62)
  • Sushi Momo (71)
  • Ma Poule Mouillée (73)
  • Falafel St-Jacques (77)
  • L'Avenue (78)
  • Régine Café (80)
  • Le Pick-Up (81)
  • Pégase (82)
  • Janine Café (83)
  • O'Thym (84)
  • Le Marquis (86)
  • Oui Mais Non (88)
  • Bocata (91)
  • Restaurant Bonaparte (92)
  • Café Lulu (95)
So, how many of these delish and decadent Montreal eateries have you been to?

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
    Mike Chaar
    Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...