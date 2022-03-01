Trending Topics

COVID-19 Rapid Tests For Travel Are Now Available Online & At These 7 Quebec Locations

This company has launched an at-home virtual service to make travel testing easier.

The Federal government recently announced that, from February 28, Canadians returning home from abroad will no longer have to take a pre-arrival PCR test.

While a negative COVID test is still required to enter Canada, results from rapid antigen tests will now be accepted, as long as they're from within a day before your flight is scheduled.

That's already a significant convenience for travellers, and there's one Montreal company that wants to make it even easier.

GoTestRapide, a nursing service specializing in COVID-19 testing, offers COVID rapid tests for purchase online and ships them right to your door (or to a retailer near you) within one or two days.

The company also sells Tele-Test packages. These packages can be used before flights to and from Canada and can save you hundreds of dollars compared to getting tested in a clinic.

For a self-administered rapid antigen test to be valid for entry into Canada, it needs to be taken under the supervision of a health professional.

When you order a Tele-Test, you'll be able to book a virtual appointment with a GoTestRapide health professional to assist you in the process.

After your appointment, you'll receive your Health Canada-approved results within one hour via email.

The Tele-Test rapid antigen pack conveniently includes two kits, so you can do your COVID-19 test from wherever you are.

GoTestRapide's test kits are authorized by Health Canada, meaning they meet the requirements needed to count for travel in and out of the country.

Already have a rapid test on hand? You can still book an appointment with GoTestRapide for self-administration guidance as long as the test is approved by Health Canada.

If you're looking to visit in person, GoTestRapide testing facilities can be found at the following locations:

  • 103, boul. Marcel-Laurin, Saint-Laurent (drive-thru)
  • 6801, rte. Transcanadienne, Pointe-Claire (drive-thru next to Réno-Dépôt)
  • 3572, boul. Taschereau, Greenfield Park (drive-thru)
  • 3002, av. Jacques-Bureau, Laval (drive-thru)
  • 2206, rue Desserte O., Laval (walk-in only)
  • 1446, rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal (walk-in only)
  • 214, rue Mayrand, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu (drive-thru)

Even if you test negative, it's important to be cautious to ensure safe travel. Make sure you follow all local laws and guidelines, such as wearing a mask when required and washing your hands thoroughly and regularly.

If you test positive, immediately call your local health professionals for further information on what to do next.

Travelling can be stressful enough, with or without a pandemic. Affordable COVID antigen tests from GoTestRapide can help make things easier.

GoTestRapide Rapid Antigen Tests

Price: Starting at $15

Details: GoTestRapide offers rapid antigen tests for purchase online and in-store at local retailers near you, making safe travel easier.

To learn more about rapid antigen tests, check out GoTestRapide's website or follow them on Facebook or Instagram.

Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.

