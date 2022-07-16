Desjardins Is Hiring Call Centre Agents In Montreal & You Can Earn $22.90/Hour
The position comes with an array of benefits!
If you've been looking for full-time work that pays a decent salary and comes with an array of benefits, then Desjardins just might be the spot for you.
Desjardins is currently seeking call centre agents across Montreal and the position pays $22.90 per hour. The role is completely remote and requires practically no call centre experience.
In order to be eligible for the position, Desjardins is looking for individuals who can learn with agility, appreciate differences, and be customer and action-oriented.
The role also comes with some pretty sweet benefits, too!
In addition to working completely remote, Desjardins also offers its employees a shift premium that is adjusted to your education and experience, meaning you could earn even more than the starting $22.90 per hour pay.
Desjardins also allows its employees to access numerous employee discounts, including rebates for your personal cell phone, gyms, and Desjardins products and services.
The Canadian-based financial group also provides up to $400 for physical activity reimbursement per year and up to $1000 for the purchase of ergonomic equipment and computer peripherals for a nice at-home work setup.
Desjardins also offers the possibility of having tuition fees reimbursed, and provides annual bonuses based on employees' performance. You can also take advantage of a defined benefit pension plan, medical teleconsultation appointments, and the possibility of joining a group RRSP.
Desjardins promises a "stimulating, dynamic and state-of-the-ark work environment," and a "personalized career path thanks to the support of your manager."
If the Desjardins call center position is right up your alley, then apply away!
Desjardins Call Center Positions
Salary: $22.90/hour
Company: Desjardins
Location: Montreal, Gatineau, Victoriaville, Mont-Tremblant, and Baie-Comeau.
