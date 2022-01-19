Trending Topics

Desjardins Is Hiring Call Centre Agents In Montreal & You Can Make $22.46/Hour Without Experience
Whether you're looking for a career change or simply looking for a new professional challenge, the Desjardins Group is currently hiring call center agents in Montreal — and the wage starts at $22.46 per hour.

The job consists of helping clients by answering calls, advising them and building customer loyalty. According to the job listing, the main goal is "understanding the needs of members and clients" by offering them a "unique" and "personalized experience."

In addition to the hourly wage, some employees also receive a shift bonus, depending on the hours they work.

Plus, there are benefits. Employees are entitled to up to $400 per year to spend on physical activity and get a 20% discount on annual public transit passes. There's even the possibility of having tuition fees reimbursed and joining a group RRSP.

The job listing also says you can "customize your career development path with guiding support from your manager" so there may be room for growth within the company.

The company is looking for candidates who can "learn with agility" and appreciate differences in individual customer needs as well as candidates who are "customer-focused" and "action oriented."

Other than that, there are no job requirements listed so you don't need previous call centre experience.

Once hired, new staff members have access to a complete training program paid for by the company.

If you're outside the Montreal area, the company is hiring for the same job in Quebec City, Lévis, Rimouski and Gaspé. It's currently a remote gig due to the pandemic but eventually, you may need to work from the Granby office. That said, according to the listing, Desjardins is open to hybrid working arrangements.

Call Centre Agent

Salary: $22.46 per hour

Company: Desjardins

Apply Here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

