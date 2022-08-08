Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
downtown montreal

Downtown Montreal Is Getting 6 New Interactive Installations For You To Find & Play With

The first one pops up this fall.

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​A figure stands next to a projection on a brick wall. Right, Someone puts their hand on a glowing orb.

A figure stands next to a projection on a brick wall. Right, Someone puts their hand on a glowing orb.

Rodeo FX, Moment Factory | Courtesy of CCMM

Downtown Montreal will soon get six new interactive attractions for you to discover over the next year, starting this fall.

The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal (CCMM) has unveiled the second phase of its "J’aime travailler au centre-ville" project, which is behind popular installations like the nrml bskt multimedia basketball court and ARcade augmented reality games.

The goal is to make people excited about going downtown again after a pandemic-time lull and to showcase the city's artistic and technological creativity. Here's what to expect:

Les fleurs sont partout (Flowers are Everywhere)

\u200bPeople walk by a metallic floral structure.

People walk by a metallic floral structure.

Les Productions LNDMRK Inc. | Courtesy of CCMM

Where: TBA

When: Fall 2022

Reason to check it out: This floral installation will last through all seasons as a reminder to celebrate "the little things in life that make us smile." It pulls from a universal symbol of beauty and strength as a tribute to enduring the pandemic.

Méditations Interactives (Interactive Meditations)

\u200bA multi-coloured head with many faces.

A multi-coloured head with many faces.

Nicolas Grenier | Courtesy of CCMM

Where: Place Ville Marie

When: Spring 2023

Reason to check it out: This project will feature digital works by Quebec artists that focus on technology, including a massive walk-in installation that explores the latest in artificial intelligence (AI).

Visitors will be able to interact with AI that speaks to them while they're bathed in colourful pulsating projections. The installation will offer a meditative and hypnotic experience that's intended as a relaxing break for anyone who stops by during their work day.

Les salles extraordinaires (The Extraordinary Rooms)

\u200bAn outdoor seating installation.

An outdoor seating installation.

Richard Thibodeau | Courtesy of CCMM

Where: PVM Esplanade and Notman House

When: Spring 2023

Reason to check it out: Aire Commune, the group behind this summer's urban oasis work stations, is designing a series of new themed outdoor meeting areas in collaboration with local artists.

The rooms will have WiFi, projectors and electric outlets, along with green walls, artworks and cool furniture. Each space will be unique, offering a change of pace for anyone looking to switch up their usual work or study environment.

Dans le fleuve (In the River)

\u200bSomeone stands next to a projection of a dancer on a brick wall.

Someone stands next to a projection of a dancer on a brick wall.

Rodeo FX | Courtesy of CCMM

Where: 1250, boulevard René-Lévesque (between Bonaventure metro station and the building)

When: Winter 2023

Reason to check it out: The metro corridor will plunge visitors into the Saint Lawrence River and humanize the waterway through projections and sound effects. The installation brings together live and digital arts through recordings of choirs and projections of modern dancers, embodying the movement of water.

La MUe de la Place Dupuis

\u200bA mural of an Indigenous woman on a brick wall.

A mural of an Indigenous woman on a brick wall.

Olivier Bousquet | Courtesy of CCMM

Where: Place Dupuis

When: Winter 2023

Reason to check it out: Mural organization MU will upgrade the bland walkways in Place Dupuis with new murals. The artworks will be created by local muralists with help from visual arts students at UQÀM and the Cégep du Vieux Montréal.

Portail

\u200bTwo figures touch pulsating spheres.

Two figures touch pulsating spheres.

Moment Factory | Courtesy of CCMM

Where: Gare Viger

When: Winter 2023

Reason to check it out: From the creators of ARcade, this interactive multimedia experience will immerse visitors in a series of playful, dream-like rooms. Each one is conceived by Moment Factory and will "ignites the senses," encouraging exploration and discovery.

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...