time out market

Montreal's Time Out Market Has A Pop-Up Arcade With Retro Games

Step into a classic video game with augmented reality! 👾

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​People walk around and sit on neon beanbag chairs in a black light-illuminated industrial room with 'ARcade' projected on the back wall.

@w.princetagram | Instagram

Get your hands, and feet, on a selection of classic and new arcade games on the top floor of the Eaton Centre. The bridge that runs through Time Out Market features a pop-up arcade with Northstar pinball machines, Pac-Man, Pong, and other diversions to challenge you and your friends. Steps away, the ARcade by Moment Factory offers half a dozen 80s-inspired augmented reality (AR) games that react to physical movement.

The installations are part of Montreal's "I love working downtown" project, intended to get Montrealers back in the city centre after the pandemic forced many to start working remotely.

The multimedia ARcade offers six interactive games projected on the floor. Teams of up to 20 people can reserve an hour-long session through June 23. Each multiplayer experience borrows from classic 80s video games to create an immersive, full-body experience.

Nearby, at the heart of the Time Out food court, pinball machines themed after Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles offer a more traditional retro gaming experience for your lunch break, or after dinner.

Someone holds a cocktail shaker at the Time Out Montreal mocktail bar, while gamers play on an arcade machine in the background.Someone holds a cocktail shaker at the Time Out Montreal mocktail bar, while gamers play on an arcade machine in the background.@sofsilva.mtl | Instagram

Sip on a mocktail, or smoothie, prepared at one of Time Out Market's standalone bars while you mash buttons on the classic stand-up Pac-Man machine. Or try the mechanical Pong game that works like an enclosed air hockey table without the possibility of hurting your fingertips. An original Super Chexx Pro NHL Edition bubble hockey game is also available.

Someone walks across the Time Out Market bridge that features a selection of retro games, like pong, and a photo booth.Someone walks across the Time Out Market bridge that features a selection of retro games, like pong, and a photo booth.@w.princetagram | Instagram

The games rely on tokens to play — each token costs $1. You can exchange cash for gaming coins at a branded Northstar exchange machine.

If you want to document all the fun you have at Montreal's downtown digital playground, you can capture the moment in the on-site photo booth!

Moment Factory's ARcade

Where: Until June 23.

When: Near Time Out Market

Cost: Free, but reservations are mandatory.

Website

Time Out Market Pop-Up Arcade

Where: Heart of Time Out Market

Where: Ongoing

Cost: $1 per token, price of games varies.

Website

