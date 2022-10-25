Quebec Has A New 'Enchanted Night Walk' Through The Forest With Dazzling Light Displays
See photos of the new attraction here!
Onhwa' Lumina, a 1.2-kilometre illuminated path illustrating the "myths, rituals and traditions" of the Huron-Wendat Nation, is now open in Wendake, Quebec. The attraction is a collaboration between the Huron-Wendat Nation Council, Wendake Tourism and Moment Factory, the celebrated Montreal-based studio responsible for some of the world's most dazzling installations.
Onhwa' Lumina, Moment Factory's 14th such night walk, opened in June and is about to wrap up its first season. It will reopen in December for a winter-spring run.
Visitors pass through seven distinct zones, spectacles of light and video with a unified soundtrack that's said to "[vibrate] with the energy of the land." The zones unfold as follows:
- "Kwaweyih, We Are Together as One," a "Great Circle" designed to inspire "a circular understanding of the world in which all beings are equal and live in harmony;"
- "Yädia’wich, The Turtle: On the back of the Great Turtle," which stages the Huron-Wendat story of the creation of the world;
- "Yänonhchia, The Longhouse," which invites visitors to "take [their] place around the fire where women are the guardians of cultural transmission and social order;"
- "Yändata’, The Village;" a Huron-Wendat hamlet with wampum belt displays;
- "Onyionhwentsa’, Our World," an exposition of"the "beauty and bounty of the land" with stories in the Wendat language;
- "Hatioyondahskehen’, The Ancestors," where visitors encounter "past generations, who gave life and passed on knowledge of embroidery, medicine and more;"
- and "Tichion’, The Stars," a look into the "future under a shower of twinkling stars."
New photos released in October offer a glimpse of the journey.
Get ticket details below.
Onhwa' Lumina 'Enchanted Night Walk' In Wendake
Onhwa' Lumina.
Moment Factory
Price:
- Regular admission:
- $29/adult
- $21.75/teen (13-17 years old)
- $14.50/child (six to 12 years old)
- There are also packages for families
Address: 110, rue Grand Chef Thonnakona, Wendake, QC
Why You Should Go: For a stroll through a stirring spectacle of lights in the forest illustrating elements of Huron-Wendat culture.