Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
downtown montreal

Downtown Montreal Is Getting An Interactive "Hanging Garden" With Aerial Dancers

Place de la Paix will be full of colourful vines and movement.

Staff Writer
The cast of the Jardins suspendus show poses together.

The cast of the Jardins suspendus show poses together.

Marie-Ève Dion | Courtesy of Jardins suspendus

Tucked in a corner of the Quartier des Spectacles, Place de la Paix will soon see a sprawling, interactive installation centred around dance performances that promise to take up “every inch” of the intimate square.

The installation will include an immersive, walkable treescape made of clothing, and visitors are encouraged to walk through and around the art, interacting by using their senses to bring the hanging gardens to life.

When visitors move through the space, they will trigger audio from a collection of around 40 voices from different backgrounds and experiences, who each describe moments of encountering other human beings.

At night, dancers will bring the space to even more life, embodying dancing characters wandering through a “strange, dreamy microcosm.” The artistic aerial performances will focus on human connection and the process of building relationships, which viewers will be welcomed into as well.

These hanging gardens-themed performances will happen twice a night during the last weekend of August, welcoming the beginnings of fall with an exploration of human connection and “the poetry of movement.”

Jardins Suspendus (Hanging Gardens): Immersive Installation & Aerial Dance

Courtesy of Quartier des Spectacles.

Price: Free

When: August 25 to 28, 2022, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., nightly performances at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Where: Place de la Paix, Quartier des Spectacles

Website

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...