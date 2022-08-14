Downtown Montreal Is Getting An Interactive "Hanging Garden" With Aerial Dancers
Place de la Paix will be full of colourful vines and movement.
Tucked in a corner of the Quartier des Spectacles, Place de la Paix will soon see a sprawling, interactive installation centred around dance performances that promise to take up “every inch” of the intimate square.
The installation will include an immersive, walkable treescape made of clothing, and visitors are encouraged to walk through and around the art, interacting by using their senses to bring the hanging gardens to life.
When visitors move through the space, they will trigger audio from a collection of around 40 voices from different backgrounds and experiences, who each describe moments of encountering other human beings.
At night, dancers will bring the space to even more life, embodying dancing characters wandering through a “strange, dreamy microcosm.” The artistic aerial performances will focus on human connection and the process of building relationships, which viewers will be welcomed into as well.
These hanging gardens-themed performances will happen twice a night during the last weekend of August, welcoming the beginnings of fall with an exploration of human connection and “the poetry of movement.”
Jardins Suspendus (Hanging Gardens): Immersive Installation & Aerial Dance
Courtesy of Quartier des Spectacles.
Price: Free
When: August 25 to 28, 2022, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., nightly performances at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Where: Place de la Paix, Quartier des Spectacles