This Montreal Restaurant Has A New Hidden Garden Terrasse & It Looks So Cozy
A must-try for your next 5 à 7!
Summer is still in swing and that means terrasse season isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Montreal restaurant 212 has officially opened a new cozy and quaint outdoor terrasse for your next 5 à 7 with friends, coworkers, or heck, just you if you fly like that.
Nestled in the heart of the Old Port, 212 offers a hidden and intimate garden experience with comfortable sofas made perfect for enjoying a refreshing cocktail.
The outdoor oasis is enveloped by hanging plants, gorgeous flowers, and soft and dreamy lighting all surrounded by classic stone walls that add a bit of extra charm to the space.
212 has a cocktail list that seems pretty impressive (and delicious). From choices such as the Berry Me Tonight, Diplomatico, Glen Fashioned and the restaurant's signature Le 212 made with Aupale, Martini Rosso, St-Germain, lime, and yuzu — you're bound to find something that suits your palate.
As for food, 212 offers three of its menu items for the outdoor terrace. For starters, you've got an array of skewers to choose from including octopus, organic salmon, giant black tiger shrimp, filet mignon, chicken and oyster king. The skewers, which are served hanging from a rope, ready to eat, go for $7.50 for one, $40 for six and/or $75 for 12.
You can also opt for the restaurant's AAA Angus burger or a rack of lamb if you're looking to truly treat yourself. As the sun sets, the party really begins with DJ performances that set the mood just right for you to have the ultimate terrasse moment.
212 Terrasse
Price: 💸💸
Address: 212, rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC